LG looking at flagship rebrand

LG Electronics is apparently mulling a rebrand for its flagship smartphones, although as yet no decision has been taken.

According to South Korean publication The Investor, options being considered for its next G-series device – expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2018 in February – include adopting a two-digit number or adopting a completely new name.

So far, the company has worked its way up the G ladder in a linear way, moving from Optimus G in 2013 to G2 in 2014 and onward to reach G6 in 2017. The vendor’s V series, which debuted in 2015, started with V10, followed by V20 and V30.

The Investor said an unnamed LG official had noted that Samsung and Apple had rebranded devices, with Samsung skipping a number in the Note line to align it with its Galaxy S line, and Apple launching iPhone 8 and iPhone X – ten – at the same time, to capitalise on the tenth anniversary of the iconic smartphone.

It was also mooted that LG is battling a preconception that a lower number means an older phone, and its current numbering is behind that of Samsung, Apple and Huawei.