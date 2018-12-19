 Lenovo in line for Snapdragon 855 first - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Lenovo in line for Snapdragon 855 first

19 DEC 2018

Lenovo took the wraps off a new smartphone targeting the Chinese market which may be the first commercial use of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 chip, reports said.

The smartphone, Z5 Pro GT, launched alongside a more mainstream version, Z5 Pro, which uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor. Both feature 6.39-inch, full HD displays, with a slider to expose the front-facing cameras and under-screen fingerprint scanner, enabling notchless designs and screen-to-body ratio of 95 per cent.

Qualcomm announced the new flagship silicon earlier this month. Device maker OnePlus also said it is looking to be among the first to use it: a claim that it would be first was subsequently put down to a mistranslation.

Z5 Pro GT offers dual 24MP and 16MP rear cameras (using Sony technology), with dual 16MP and 8MP cameras on the front. It comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM versions, with 128GB or 256GB storage.

It will be available from late January 2019.

Lenovo also touted a version with 12GB of RAM, which it claimed as a first, although this is not currently listed for sale.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Apple warns Qualcomm deal will raise fees

Apple acts to avoid China ban

US could follow China in banning iPhone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association