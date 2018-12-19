Lenovo in line for Snapdragon 855 first - Mobile World Live

Lenovo took the wraps off a new smartphone targeting the Chinese market which may be the first commercial use of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 chip, reports said.

The smartphone, Z5 Pro GT, launched alongside a more mainstream version, Z5 Pro, which uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor. Both feature 6.39-inch, full HD displays, with a slider to expose the front-facing cameras and under-screen fingerprint scanner, enabling notchless designs and screen-to-body ratio of 95 per cent.

Qualcomm announced the new flagship silicon earlier this month. Device maker OnePlus also said it is looking to be among the first to use it: a claim that it would be first was subsequently put down to a mistranslation.

Z5 Pro GT offers dual 24MP and 16MP rear cameras (using Sony technology), with dual 16MP and 8MP cameras on the front. It comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM versions, with 128GB or 256GB storage.

It will be available from late January 2019.

Lenovo also touted a version with 12GB of RAM, which it claimed as a first, although this is not currently listed for sale.