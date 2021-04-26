Lenovo continues steady flow of Moto launches - Mobile World Live

Lenovo added the budget focused G20 and mid-tier G60 to its Moto range, as it continues to zoom-in on the photographic abilities across its wide range of handsets.

The two devices, announced within days of each other, are the latest in a steady stream of smartphones designed for a mass-market audience released into specific countries under the Moto brand.

Its higher-end G60 includes a 108MP camera set-up it claims uses the largest camera pixel size available across its range: it noted the feature helped deliver ultra-high resolution images in challenging lighting conditions.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch display, 6000mAh battery and runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. It will be available in grey or beige.

Lenovo’s Moto G20 includes a quad camera system with a 48MP main unit, 6.5-inch display, 5000mAh battery, a Unisoc T700 processor and is available in blue or pink.

The G20 will initially be available in some of its European markets with wider availability in the coming weeks. The G60’s first markets will be India and Mexico. Pricing details were not revealed.