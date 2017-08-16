iPhone 7 reigns king despite S8 strength

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is the world’s most popular Android device after 10.2 million units were shipped during Q2, but the device could not displace Apple’s iPhone 7 from top spot overall.

Strategy Analytics, in its Q2 2017 global smartphone rankings, said shipments in total reached a “robust” 360.4 million units, with the top five most popular models together accounting “for one in six of all smartphones shipped worldwide”.

Combined shipments of Samsung’s S8 and S8+ Plus totalled 19.2 million units worldwide during the quarter, placing the devices in third and fourth place respectively in Strategy Analytics’ smartphone rankings.

The results show significant uptake for both devices since launching in a number of key markets at the end of April.

However, Apple’s iPhone 7 reigned supreme, with a total of 16.9 million units shipped, giving it a 4.7 per cent market share. Second place went to the iPhone 7 Plus, which soundly held off competition from Samsung’s newest flagship devices to register shipments of 15.1 million units.

Juha Winter, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, said the iPhone remained the world’s most popular smartphone overall: “due to a compelling blend of user friendly design, extensive supporting apps and widespread retail presence for the device”.

Beyond Apple and Samsung, Strategy Analytics said shipments of Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A hit 5.5 million units, ranking the device in fifth place on a 1.5 per cent market share.

Linda Sui, director at Strategy Analytics, noted Xiaomi is becoming “wildly popular across Asia”.

“Xiaomi is now the fourth largest smartphone vendor in China and the second biggest across India. Xiaomi is selling a large volume of smartphones through online channels, with key distribution partners such as Flipkart and JD,” she added.