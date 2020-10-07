 India earmarks $6B in handset production incentives - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

India earmarks $6B in handset production incentives

07 OCT 2020

The Indian government awarded INR450 billion ($6.12 billion) in incentives to 16 domestic and international electronics companies, including Samsung and three Apple contract manufacturing partners, to boost smartphone production over the next five years, Bloomberg reported.

In a statement, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the international handset vendors approved under the scheme include Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron and Rising Star, while the local makers are Lava, Micromax, Padget Electronics, UTL Neolyncs and Optiemus Electronics. Six companies in the components segment also will receive the production-linked incentives.

Under the scheme, the companies are expected to produce smartphones and other components valued at INR10.5 trillion over the five-year period and export about 60 per cent of total output. In return, the government will extend incentives of 4 per cent to 6 per cent of any increase in sales from fiscal 2019-20. They also are required to invest an additional INR111 billion in electronics manufacturing and create more than 200,000 jobs.

Bloomberg stated the majority of the distributed funds (INR410 billion) will be based on production-linked incentives, with the remainder offered under a capital subsidy or reimbursement scheme.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics and IT, Communications, Law and Justice, said he was confident the scheme will help make India a competitive destination for electronics manufacturing and boost its push for self-reliance.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple tees up next launch event

Samsung toughens tablet

KDDI leans heavily on Samsung in expanded 5G range
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association