 IDC bearish on Indonesia smartphone shipments
HomeDevicesNews

IDC bearish on Indonesia smartphone shipments

16 NOV 2022

Indonesian smartphone shipments were affected by rising costs in Q3, research company IDC stated, predicting ongoing pressure and a decline in full-year numbers.

IDC noted low-tier smartphones took the brunt of the hit in Q3, with overall shipments down 12.4 per cent year-on-year to 8.1 million units.

The share of devices priced between $100 to $200 dropped to 75 per cent of the total from 81 per cent in 3Q 2021, with mid-range models priced between $200 and $400 stable.

Vanessa Aurelia, associate market analyst at IDC Indonesia, pointed to “significant strengthening” in shipments of models priced at more than $400 “as demand there stayed relatively inelastic” compared with lower tiers.

IDC noted consumer purchasing power and overall demand was impacted by higher inflation and volatile exchange rates.

Samsung was the only vendor in the top five to register growth, moving from fourth place to second on a 21.6 per cent share on shipments of 1.8 million units, up 14.6 percent.

Oppo maintained its top spot with a 22.9 share, though shipments fell 5.7 per cent to 1.9 million.

Vivo fell from second to third on an 18.8 per cent share as shipments fell 20.2 per cent to 1.5 million.

Xiaomi dropped to fourth from third on a 13.6 per cent share and shipments 28.9 per cent lower at 1.1 million.

Realme remained fifth with a 11 per cent share with shipments down 23.6 per cent to 900,000.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

