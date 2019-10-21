HTC extends blockchain options - Mobile World Live

HTC unveiled its second blockchain-based smartphone, the Exodus 1S, an entry-level smartphone which it claimed is the first capable of running a full bitcoin node.

The device runs a Snapdragon 435 processor, offers a 720-pixel display and a dual camera set-up, both of 13MP. It runs Android 8.1, and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded.

It is available now for $250, in Europe, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with more markets to be added moving forward.

HTC is pitching the model on its cryptocurrency credentials. A node allows users to send and confirm bitcoin transactions, meaning the device will be able to make payments using the currency.

The original Exodus 1 was unveiled in 2018, offering premium features including a Snapdragon 845 processor, IP68 water resistance and 2K display.