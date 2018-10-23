English
Home

HTC unveils price, specs for blockchain phone

23 OCT 2018

HTC revealed a blockchain-based smartphone, the Exodus 1, will feature top-tier specifications and a price payable only in cryptocurrency as it opened the ordering process for the device.

A newly released spec sheet showed the phone will closely mirror the company’s U12+ handset released in May, running Android Oreo on a Snapdragon 845 processor; sporting a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio; 12MP/16MP rear cameras and dual 8MP selfie cameras; 3500mAh battery; and 128GB of storage.

But the Exodus 1 will also include a range of additional security features: a secure enclave separate from Android will allow users to store data on their device rather than in the cloud; compatibility with decentralised applications (DApps); and a social key recovery system enabling users to share recovery details with a handful of trusted contacts.

The device comes with a unique cryptocurrency pricing of 0.15 Bitcoin or 4.78 Ether (about $960). It will be offered in 34 markets including the US, UK, Hong Kong and Singapore, but notably not China, which prohibits cryptocurrency trading.

It is expected to ship in December.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more



