HTC unveils price, specs for blockchain phone

HTC revealed a blockchain-based smartphone, the Exodus 1, will feature top-tier specifications and a price payable only in cryptocurrency as it opened the ordering process for the device.
A newly released spec sheet showed the phone will closely mirror the company’s U12+ handset released in May, running Android Oreo on a Snapdragon 845 processor; sporting a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio; 12MP/16MP rear cameras and dual 8MP selfie cameras; 3500mAh battery; and 128GB of storage.
But the Exodus 1 will also include a range of additional security features: a secure enclave separate from Android will allow users to store data on their device rather than in the cloud; compatibility with decentralised applications (DApps); and a social key recovery system enabling users to share recovery details with a handful of trusted contacts.
The device comes with a unique cryptocurrency pricing of 0.15 Bitcoin or 4.78 Ether (about $960). It will be offered in 34 markets including the US, UK, Hong Kong and Singapore, but notably not China, which prohibits cryptocurrency trading.
It is expected to ship in December.