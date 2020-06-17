HTC enters 5G handset fray - Mobile World Live

HTC plunged into the 5G smartphone sector, unveiling its first compatible model alongside another unit, both targeting the mid-tier of the market.

The U20 5G and Desire 20 Pro are initially destined for sale in its domestic market of Taiwan, with international availability being mulled, though even in its home market details of pricing and availablity are yet to be revealed.

HTC’s 5G model runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor covering non-standalone and standalone variants of the next-generation technology; 5000mAh battery; offers a 6.8-inch FHD+ display; Android 10; 8GB of memory and 256GB storage; and fingerprint sensor.

The Desire 20 Pro uses a Snapdagon 665 processor; offers 6GB of memory and 128GB storage; a 5000mAh battery; ad 6.5-inch FHD+ display.

Both feature a quad-camera set-up on the rear comprised of 48MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro and depth lenses: the U20 5G features a 32MP selfie unit and Desire 20 Pro a 25MP.

The U20 5G will come in silver, green, and black; the Desire 20 Pro in black and blue.

In a tweet, CCS Insight chief analyst Ben Wood stated there are plans to launch the 5G model in “some European markets where HTC still has good operator relationships and some brand equity”.

The vendor faced struggles in the smartphone market as competition from Chinese rivals mounted, selling part of the business to Google in 2018.

CEO Yves Maitre tweeted the new devices answer questions about “when we’ll get back into phones”.