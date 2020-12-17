 Google, Qualcomm extend Android updates - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google, Qualcomm extend Android updates

17 DEC 2020

Google expanded Android update processes, working with Qualcomm to offer an additional year of OS and security upgrades on devices using the chipmaker’s Snapdragon platform.

Qualcomm said it is enabling up to four Android OS versions and four years of security updates, initally on devices running its latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, though a representative told Ars Technica it would expand to other chips in the range in time.

In a blog, Google explained the move was an extension of its Project Treble initiative, which instituted architectural changes in Android in 2017 to make it faster and easier for OEMs to deploy OS updates.

While Project Treble benefitted OEMs, Google explained it required chipmakers to support more iterations of the same OS on each chipset, increasing engineering costs and limiting “the duration for which SoC vendors offered Android OS software support on a chipset”.

Its collaboration with Qualcomm addressed this problem, allowing the same OS framework software to be used across multiple chipsets to “dramatically” lower engineering, development and deployment costs.

Kedar Kondap, Qualcomm VP of product management, stated the change was expected to accelerate “Android OS upgrade” rates on Snapdragon-based devices.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Samsung integrates SmartThings with Google Nest

Google targets SMEs with device management tool

Qualcomm cleared to export 4G chips to Huawei
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association