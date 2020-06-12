 Google countersues speaker maker Sonos - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google countersues speaker maker Sonos

12 JUN 2020

Google hit back in an escalating row with Sonos, filing a countersuit against the audio company for infringing on five patents and accusing it of making false claims about their partnership.

In a complaint filed with a US court, Google said Sonos was using “substantial volumes” of its technology without permission, including patented innovations in search, software, networking, audio processing, and digital media management and streaming, across hardware and software.

“Sonos is actively infringing Google’s intellectual property. Sonos has no licence to use Google’s patents. Because Sonos refuses to cease its infringement, and is unwilling to recognise the value of Google’s technology through a licence, Google has filed this suit to protect its intellectual property,” it asserted in the filing.

Google’s retort comes after Sonos launched legal action in Janaury accusing the search giant of stealing its technology and infringing five patents.

The company subsequently sought a ban on the sale of Google’s speakers, smartphones and laptops in the US.

A month later, the US International Trade Commission weighed into the row, launching an investigation into speakers made by Google.

False claims
The companies partnered in 2013 to integrate Google’s Play Music platform into Sonos speakers, with the technology allowing users to play the same or other songs on different speakers throughout their homes.

Over the years, the partnership evolved: Sonos integrated AI voice platform Google Assistant into its products in 2019.

In its filing, Google continued to state Sonos had made “false claims about the companies’ shared work and Google’s technology”.

“While Google rarely sues other companies for patent infringement, it must asserts its intellectual property rights here,” it added.

In response, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence stated Google had used its “size and breadth to try find areas in which they can retaliate, rather than pay what it owes”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Google tackles privacy in Android 11 beta launch

Google gives Pixel an update

Google delays Android 11 launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association