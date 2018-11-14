English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google beefs up Project Fi connections

14 NOV 2018

Google boosted privacy and security protections for its Project Fi MVNO customers, announcing users will now automatically be connected to the internet using a virtual private network (VPN), regardless of whether they’re browsing on Wi-Fi or LTE.

With the feature enabled, the company said all mobile and Wi-Fi traffic will be encrypted and transmitted over a VPN, blocking even Google from tracking user activity. It noted: “our VPN is designed so that your traffic isn’t tied to your Google account or phone number”.

Since its launch in 2015, Project Fi has allowed users to hop between Wi-Fi hotspots and the LTE networks of Google’s operator partners (T-Mobile US, Sprint and US Cellular), depending on which offers better connectivity in a given location.

Another update from the company tries to improve those network handoffs and minimise downtime by switching users to an LTE connection more quickly when Wi-Fi signals are poor. In testing, Google said the new feature reduced the time users spent without a usable connection by up to 40 per cent.

The upgrades, available in beta, are being rolled out this week to Project Fi customers with phones running Android P.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Google falls foul of Turkish watchdog

Google facing blockbuster EU fine for Android activities

Google set for renewed smartwatch push
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association