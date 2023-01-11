 Galaxy Unpacked returns as physical event - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Galaxy Unpacked returns as physical event

11 JAN 2023

Samsung Electronics detailed plans to hold Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco on 1 February, as the elimination of most Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions gives the smartphone giant the confidence to hold its first physical launch event in three years.

In a statement, the vendor noted Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and its YouTube channel.

It also released a teaser saying “wow-worthy resolution is coming”, again highlighting advances in its camera capabilities.

The launch typically focuses on its Galaxy S series of devices, with the company expected to unveil three models in the S23 flagship series.

In 2022, Samsung showcased a new portfolio of Android 12 smartphones and tablets. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ each featured three cameras, and the S22 Ultra five.

The flagship launch comes as Samsung faces slowing demand for consumer products due to rising interest rates and inflation.

It forecast Q4 operating profit to fall 69.1 per cent year-on-year.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

