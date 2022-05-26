 Expanded 5G portfolio fuels Lenovo growth - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Expanded 5G portfolio fuels Lenovo growth

26 MAY 2022

Lenovo credited double-digit revenue and profit growth in its mobile division to an expanded smartphone portfolio, with sales of 5G models more than tripling year-on-year in its fiscal Q4 2022 (ending 31 March).

In an earnings statement, Lenovo highlighted its 5G for all strategy and strengthened collaboration with mobile operators as key drivers for smartphone growth, noting its wider product portfolio delivered a double-digit market share in North America for the first time since the acquisition of Motorola Mobility.

Looking ahead, Lenovo plans to focus on widening its product line-up and differentiation to take advantage of increased 5G adoption and a changing competitive landscape.

Smartphone revenue for the full fiscal year jumped 39 per cent to $7.9 billion, with operating profit more than doubling to $362 million.

Lenovo’s Intelligent Device Group (IDG), which includes smartphones, tablets and PCs, recorded an 8 per cent year-on-year rise in fiscal Q4 revenue to $14.7 billion, despite supply and production disruptions caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdowns in China. Operating profit increased 14 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Companywide revenue, covering IDG, IT infrastructure and services, increased 6.8 per cent to $16.7 billion and net profit rose 58 per cent to $412 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

