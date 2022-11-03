China lockdowns tipped to cut iPhone output into 2023

TrendForce predicted output of iPhones could drop from now into Q1 2023 due to the long-term impact of lockdown measures imposed by authorities at contract manufacturer Foxconn’s facility in Zhengzhou, China.

The research outfit forecast a slowdown in production in Zhengzhou is likely to cut output in the current quarter by 2 million or 3 million units: the original Q4 target was 80 million.

TrendForce noted the Foxconn facility is its main site for manufacture of the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models.

It reckoned Q1 2023 shipments forecast at 52 million units could drop by between 4 million and 6 million, depending on how long it takes Foxconn to restore normal production levels.

TrendForce stated iPhone production lines had returned to employing around 70 per cent of Foxconn’s capacity as Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreaks were controlled.

It noted Apple is in the process of shifting production of iPhone Pro models to Pegatron and Luxshare, tipping the latter to be the first to receive orders, with shipments potentially starting in 1Q.

Kuo Ming-Chi, an Apple analyst with TF International Securities, noted in a tweet more than 10 per cent of global iPhone production capacity wass affected by Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant suddenly entering closed-loop production without warning.

With employees difficult to hire during strict lockdowns and tough working conditions, Foxconn is reportedly raising wages by as much as a third.