 China 5G device uptake surges on cheaper prices - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

China 5G device uptake surges on cheaper prices

14 JAN 2022

Government figures reportedly showed shipments of 5G-compatible smartphones in China rose to 266 million in 2021, significantly surpassing the global average as falling prices boosted demand in the country.

Xinhua News Agency reported the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) released data showing shipments of 5G devices increased 63.5 per cent over 2020, as users were encouraged to take the plunge by average handset prices falling below CNY1,000 ($157.41).

CAICT added 5G smartphones accounted for 75.9 per cent of domestic shipments, notably higher than a global average of 41 per cent.

The authority’s data indicated the total number of smartphone subscribers for China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom reached 1.6 billion, of which 497 million were connected to 5G networks, up by 298 million compared with 2020.

CAICT’s figures are broadly in line with numbers released in January 2021, with interest in 5G models beginning to surge at the time. Of the 295.7 million units shipped in 2020, 55 per cent were 5G models.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

China energy move hits Apple suppliers

China 5G subscribers stick with LTE devices

Global 5G smartphone shipments to hit 624M
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association