Brightstar seeks second-hand smartphone boost

Device distributor Brightstar acquired Next Wireless Group, a company focusing on the online sale of new and used devices to consumers which will lead sales of its second-hand devices via e-commerce channels.

In a statement, Brightstar said the move would create a channel which is “consistent in quality, highly competitive on price, and will transform the secondary market”.

It pointed to Counterpoint Research figures which showed the second-hand sector was the fastest growing segment of the smartphone market in 2017. “The market trend toward the increasing sales of used devices is clear and is only likely to accelerate. By bringing Next Wireless into the Brightstar family, we will be well placed to lead this market and deliver great value and increased confidence to consumers globally”.

Next Wireless sells devices in online marketplaces in “several countries” and is the market leader in used devices online in France, it stated.

Brightstar said it will marry its experience in “device collection, reconditioning and grading” with Next Wireless’ “online sales and marketing know-how” to grow internationally, while delivering “an offering that consumers can trust”.

Warren Barthes, CEO of Next Wireless, said: “Consumers often don’t know what to expect when purchasing a used device or are disappointed with the quality of the product received, and this is holding the secondary market back”.