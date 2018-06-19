English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

Brightstar seeks second-hand smartphone boost

19 JUN 2018

Device distributor Brightstar acquired Next Wireless Group, a company focusing on the online sale of new and used devices to consumers which will lead sales of its second-hand devices via e-commerce channels.

In a statement, Brightstar said the move would create a channel which is “consistent in quality, highly competitive on price, and will transform the secondary market”.

It pointed to Counterpoint Research figures which showed the second-hand sector was the fastest growing segment of the smartphone market in 2017. “The market trend toward the increasing sales of used devices is clear and is only likely to accelerate. By bringing Next Wireless into the Brightstar family, we will be well placed to lead this market and deliver great value and increased confidence to consumers globally”.

Next Wireless sells devices in online marketplaces in “several countries” and is the market leader in used devices online in France, it stated.

Brightstar said it will marry its experience in “device collection, reconditioning and grading” with Next Wireless’ “online sales and marketing know-how” to grow internationally, while delivering “an offering that consumers can trust”.

Warren Barthes, CEO of Next Wireless, said: “Consumers often don’t know what to expect when purchasing a used device or are disappointed with the quality of the product received, and this is holding the secondary market back”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Vietnam group prepares smartphone play

Essential partners MQA, Tidal in audio push

RED picks up operator deals for Hydrogen One
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association