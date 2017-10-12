English
HomeDevicesNews

Blu Products settles BlackBerry IP fight

12 OCT 2017

BlackBerry settled a patent spat with US-based unlocked handset maker Blu Products, with the companies inking a patent licensing pact which will see Blu making ongoing royalty payments.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed and, beyond revealing licensing fees will be paid, “other terms of the agreement are confidential”, BlackBerry stated.

While BlackBerry moved away from device production to focus on its core enterprise mobility software, it continues to licence its portfolio of “approximately 40,000 worldwide patents and applications covering a wide array of technologies including wireless communications, networking infrastructure, acoustics, messaging, enterprise software, operating systems, virtualisation and cybersecurity”.

Jerald Gnuschke, senior director of intellectual property licensing at BlackBerry, said: “The consummation of this agreement enables us to focus on further licensing opportunities in the mobile communications market.”

The deal also removes an uncertainty for Blu Products following a tricky few months.

In August, Amazon pulled devices from the vendor from its store following renewed concerns over spyware.

Blu said the software concerned – called Adups – is a well-known application used by a number of vendors for “standard over-the-air functionality and basic international reporting”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

