 Bangladesh pushes smartphones with 3G handset ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Bangladesh pushes smartphones with 3G handset ban

23 AUG 2022

The telecoms regulator in Bangladesh introduced a ban on the production and importation of 3G handsets to encourage citizens to shift to smartphones, Dhaka Tribute reported.

Production of 3G-only handsets in the country slowed to a few thousands this year, data from Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission showed.

Dhaka Tribute reported the ban goes into effect on 1 January 2023.

Research from GSMA Intelligence indicated nearly half of Bangladesh’s 182 million mobile users had feature phones at end-June, with more 2G connections (75 million) than 4G (73.5 million).

Bangladesh closed Q2 with 33.5 million 3G connections.

Smartphone shipments accounted for 38 per cent of the overall handset market in Q1, Counterpoint Research reported.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Indonesia smartphone shipments decline

Samsung gains in falling SEA smartphone market

Market turmoil hits Europe smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association