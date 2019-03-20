 Apple upgrades AirPods - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple upgrades AirPods

20 MAR 2019

Apple made another surprise announcement this week, unveiling the second generation of its wireless headphones just two days after launching two new tablets and ahead of an event at its headquarters Monday (25 March).

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, stated the new AirPods are “powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ and the convenience of a new wireless battery case.”

The AirPods feature Apple’s voice assistant Siri, making it easier to change songs, make a call, adjust the volume or get directions, the company said. Plus the Wireless Charging Case offers charging with Qi-compatible charging solutions.

The products are available to order online starting today, and in Apple Stores next week.

AirPods bought without the wireless charging case cost $159, the same as the original product. With the wireless charging case they cost $199. Apple will also sell the wireless charging case separately for $79.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews

Read more

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

