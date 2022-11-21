Apple, Samsung top Ookla speed tests in US, UK

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max topped the charts in Ookla’s latest benchmark speed testing in the UK and US with median download 5G download rates of 171.24Mb/s and 177.21Mb/s, respectively, while devices from a range of vendors across China and Brazil were almost dead even.

The iPhone 14 Pro was second-fastest in the US at 175.08 Mb/s followed by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 at 162.5 Mb/s, with a pair of other models from the South Korean vendor completing the rest of Ookla’s top five.

Based on those results, Ookla recommended US upgrade to the newest Samsung and Apple models.

Ookla stated iPhone models dominated the remaining four top-spots in the UK with the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 165.49Mb/s, the iPhone 14 Pro at 158.24Mb/s, the iPhone 13 mini at 157.42Mb/s, and the iPhone 13 Pro at 154.50Mb/s.

Ookla noted not all devices were included in every market covered due to some launching in Q3.

Testing was conducted with 5G mobile operators in the ten nations with the highest number of connected mobile devices.

In China, the OnePlus 9 5G had a median download speed of 349.15Mb/s. The Huawei P40 5G was at 344.41Mb/s, the Huawei Mate 30 5G 344.23Mb/s, the Huawei Mate 40 5G 332.39Mb/s and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G 328.25Mb/s.

In Brazil, the Motorola Moto G 5G Plus registered 358.39Mb/s, the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G 355.43Mb/s, the iPhone 13 Pro Max 344.44Mb/s, the iPhone 13 mini 341.21Mb/s, and the iPhone 13 336.04Mb/s.