Apple encryption row rumbles on - Mobile World Live

HomeDevicesNews

Apple encryption row rumbles on

21 JAN 2020

Unnamed sources revealed Apple previously buckled to US government pressure regarding plans to encrypt iCloud backups, with details released as the company faced fresh criticism over its track record of aiding criminal investigations.

Reuters reported a plan to encrypt iCloud data was dropped around two years ago after talks with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which argued encryption would close a key avenue for gathering evidence against suspects who use iPhones. Concerns about users ability to access data may also have been a factor, the news agency noted.

Release of the details came after authorities last week again took aim at Apple for allegedly failed to adequately assist police in an ongoing murder investigation. However, the tech giant was quick to point out it provided “many gigabytes of information” to police, including iCloud backups.

In 2016, Apple found itself locked in a high-profile spat with the FBI after the agency attempted to force the tech giant to help it access the locked iPhone of a mass shooting suspect.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

