Apple brings iPhone XR production to India - Mobile World Live

Apple commenced sales of iPhone XRs made in India, as the vendor looks to increase its market share in the country and avoid heavy duties on imported goods, Reuters reported.

The smartphones are being assembled at a Foxconn facility in the country. In addition to avoiding import fees, the move helps Apple to meet requirements around local production and retail sales, Reuters stated.

A domestically-made iPhone XR with 64GB of storage is priced INR49,900 ($705). Reuters noted Apple had slashed prices in India to mitigate a sales slowdown brought on by competition from rivals, with Samsung and OnePlus highlighted as its main challengers.

Figures from Counterpoint Research showed Apple didn’t feature in the list of top-five vendors in India during the second quarter. The listing was dominated by Chinese brands Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo and Oppo dominated the ranking, with Samsung the only non-Chinese vendor.