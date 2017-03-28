English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Apple updates OS, 31 year-old file system

28 MAR 2017

Apple released new versions of its operating system for its range of devices and began shifting millions of iPads and iPhones to a new file system.

According to The Verge, Apple is moving devices compatible with its iOS10.3 update to its new Apple File System (APFS), which was announced at its 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) as a replacement for the existing 31 year-old Hierarchical File System (HFS) used in iOS devices so far.

HFS was originally designed for Macs running a floppy or hard disk, rather than mobile devices with inbuilt storage.

The new file system is designed for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and Apple TV, The Verge reported, and is designed to scale across the devices to take advantage of flash or solid state drives (SSD) storage. Encryption is also a primary feature.

The shift will reportedly be completely transparent to the user.

The iOS10.3 update itself will not be major, with the company rolling out a Find My Airpods feature, which can locate the wireless earphones on a map if they are connected to an iOS device.

It is also introducing improvements to its CarPlay feature, which makes iPhone features accessible through a vehicle’s infotainment unit, and new additions to voice assistant Siri.

Its WatchOS 3.2 upgrade also includes updates to Siri and will allow users to use the voice assistant with third party apps. The macOS update comes with a Night Shift mode, using colours which aid sleep.

Its Apple TV update allows users to rent a move on an Apple device, and watch it on another, TechCrunch reported.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Apple wins iPhone patent dispute in China

Apple updates iPad, pitches model on price

Apple found guilty of Russian iPhone price-fixing
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association