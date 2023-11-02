Outgoing BT Group boss Philip Jansen (pictured) backed replacement Allison Kirkby to take the company forward, as he highlighted positives from the operator’s fiscal H1 2024 (the six months to end-September).

On BT’s earnings call, Jansen explained it is now generating predictable and consistent revenue, and highlighted growth in pre-tax profit as it continues to expand fibre and 5G coverage while simplifying its product and service portfolio.

Reflecting on his time at the helm, he said BT is “on the right track” and “in much better shape than when I joined it”.

Jansen noted Kirkby “knows the sector, knows the company and is the right person to lead BT”.

The outgoing chief said the company had faced “challenges nobody expected” during his five-year tenure, including economic issues and the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. He added BT had “stuck the course because we believe it’s the right one”, pointing to continued network investment despite the headwinds.

Jansen is set to leave the company in early 2024.

Along with continued fibre and 5G expansion, and an upcoming push to expand consumer brand EE, BT is currently working to cut annual costs by £3 billion by the end of its fiscal 2025.

Jansen said BT is “well on track”, having already achieved £2.5 billion-worth of savings by the end of H1.

Net profit fell 5 per cent year-on-year to £844 million, with revenue flat at £10.4 billion.