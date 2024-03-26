AT&T broadened the reach of its fixed wireless access (FWA) service to include businesses, part of a plan to offer converged connectivity options in remote locations without fibre.

It stated AT&T Internet Air for Business can be installed by businesses’ own staff, offering 4G and 5G connectivity. A standard tariff is priced $60 per month plus fees, though the operator explained it could temporarily throttle data rates if the network is too busy.

A premium tariff priced at $100 per month plus fees gives higher priority on the first 250GB of data used before throttling comes into play.

Existing customers with an unlimited wireless business tariff can add the FWA service for $30 a month plus fees.

Mike Troiano, SVP for product and pricing at AT&T Business, stated “customers are telling us they need diverse connectivity options, the ability to connect new locations quickly and are increasingly willing to adopt a converged connectivity approach” to grow their companies.

The operator has been slower to embrace FWA services than rivals T-Mobile US and Verizon, but it launched a consumer service in August 2023 and CEO John Stankey used a recent earnings call to say it would be more aggressive in the sector during 2024 as it moves away from copper-based networks.

AT&T ended 2023 with a little more than 93,000 FWA subscribers, T-Mobile 4.8 million and Verizon more than 3 million.