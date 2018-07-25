English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra gets flexible on data

25 JUL 2018

Telstra introduced new mobile plans that give customers the option of removing excess data charges, as the operator pledged to invest AUD5 billion ($3.7 billion) in its network.

The Australian operator said in a statement the new mobile plans were part of its Telstra2022 strategy, unveiled last month, and gives its customers a “Piece of Mind” data option which kicks in if they run out of their included data allowance.

The Piece of Mind option caps data speeds at 1.5Mb/s, “which is typically suitable for streaming video in standard definition on a smartphone, listening to music, browsing the web and accessing social media”, said the company.

It is included on select new plans or can be added on for AUD10 a month.

CEO Andrew Penn said Australians “want cost certainty” and the freedom to use smartphones and tablets without worrying about excess charges.

He also noted that data traffic on its network was increasing at 50 per cent year on year, and its customers often were forced to curb their smartphone use when they reach their data limit.

“We’re ending this frustration with the introduction of Peace of Mind Data which makes excess data charges a thing of the past,” he said.

Ultimate plan
As part of the tariff revamp, one of the most notable offerings is the company’s Ultimate plan which provides customers unlimited data at a cost of AUD199. The company also launched a new app, which makes it easier to access and control their package.

In addition to the new plans, Penn revealed that the push around data would be underpinned by improving network quality enabled through a AUD5 billion investment.

“In addition to investing in product innovation, we are investing AUD5 billion in our network over the three years to 30 June 2019, increasing capacity to cater for increased mobile data use which is currently growing at 50 per cent each year,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telstra advances on 2019 5G launch with Ericsson, Intel

Telstra talks-up LTE-B potential at official launch

Telstra to cut 8,000 jobs in major restructuring
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association