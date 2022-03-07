 ZTE back in US court over alleged probation breach - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

ZTE back in US court over alleged probation breach

07 MAR 2022

A US court ordered Chinese vendor ZTE to participate in a hearing on 14 March to face claims it may have violated the conditions of a probation period agreed as part of a settlement reached in 2017 for breaching trade sanctions.

In a statement, the company explained the hearing relates to an indictment of former ZTE research director Yu Jianjun in 2021 for allegedly conspiring to commit visa fraud.

Yu and a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology were indicted for breaching visa requirements when bringing Chinese citizens to work in the US, Reuters reported.

ZTE has not been charged in the visa violation case. It stated Yu left the company “years ago”, adding at the time of the US announcement (3 March) no employee of the company had been charged in the visa case.

It pledged to “actively take all practicable next steps under the legal framework to properly handle the relevant matters”.

ZTE agreed in March 2017 to pay fines of up to $1.2 billion after pleading guilty to conspiring to violate US trade sanctions by shipping goods to Iran.

The deal was part of a settlement struck with the US Department of Justice following a five-year investigation.

In 2018, a US judge extended a compliance monitoring period from end-2020 to this month after finding breaches to the terms of probation.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ZTE profit grows on domestic 5G demand

Ericsson, Nokia miss big China Mobile 5G tender

ZTE profit more than doubles in H1
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association