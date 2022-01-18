XL taps Cisco for 4G optimisation

Indonesia-based XL Axiata revealed plans to deploy Cisco’s traffic management system for its 4G network in areas with high data traffic after trials showed the equipment increased the efficiency of its radio network.

In a translated statement, XL explained it started testing Cisco’s Ultra Traffic Optimisation technology in mid-2021, conducting a series of trials in a number of regions.

XL CTO Gede Darmayusa said Cisco’s equipment enables its network capacity to be used more efficiently to “support data traffic growth by providing customers with better throughput and mobile broadband experiences”.

Tests showed network throughput increased by about 17 per cent, Darmayusa noted.

Sanjay Kaul, president of Cisco’s service provider unit in Asia Pacific and Japan, said its system uses AI and a machine learning algorithm to detect network congestion and optimise data traffic.

He added a number of advanced features enable capacity to be increased without having to upgrade the network, as is the case with conventional equipment.