Xiaomi restructures to develop young talent

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of China-based device maker Xiaomi, announced an internal restructuring involving the creation of nearly a dozen new departments and the reshuffling of a number of senior managers.

In a letter sent to all staff, Lei outlined the plan to “strengthen the management function of headquarters…and provide opportunities for young talent to rise up the ranks”.

Designed to expand head office capabilities, two new departments were established: the organisation department, responsible for recruitment, promotion and training for mid- to senior-level management; and the strategic advisory department, which will assist the CEO in “formulating company strategy and supervising the strategic execution of each business unit”.

SVP Liu De was appointed head of the organisation department and SVP Wang Chuan leads the advisory unit. Both report to Lei.

New opportunities

Four business units, Mi TV; Mi Ecosystem; MIUI OS; and Entertainment, were reorganised into ten new business units, with the heads of each reporting to the CEO. All ten, covering hardware, internet businesses, e-commerce and technology, have new general managers (GMs).

The MIUI teams managing the OS infrastructure layer and quality were merged and will become part of the company’s smartphone department.

Lei said the majority of the new GMs are part of the post-1980s generation, noting with the creation of the new units “a wealth of new opportunities have emerged for our young and talented employees”.

In other management moves, SVP Hong Feng was named chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Finance. The PR team, previously part of the marketing department, is now a separate department led by Xu Jieyun.

The vendor, with nearly 20,000 employees, recorded revenue of more than CNY100 billion ($14.6 billion) in 2017.