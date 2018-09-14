English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Xiaomi restructures to develop young talent

14 SEP 2018

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of China-based device maker Xiaomi, announced an internal restructuring involving the creation of nearly a dozen new departments and the reshuffling of a number of senior managers.

In a letter sent to all staff, Lei outlined the plan to “strengthen the management function of headquarters…and provide opportunities for young talent to rise up the ranks”.

Designed to expand head office capabilities, two new departments were established: the organisation department, responsible for recruitment, promotion and training for mid- to senior-level management; and the strategic advisory department, which will assist the CEO in “formulating company strategy and supervising the strategic execution of each business unit”.

SVP Liu De was appointed head of the organisation department and SVP Wang Chuan leads the advisory unit. Both report to Lei.

New opportunities
Four business units, Mi TV; Mi Ecosystem; MIUI OS; and Entertainment, were reorganised into ten new business units, with the heads of each reporting to the CEO. All ten, covering hardware, internet businesses, e-commerce and technology, have new general managers (GMs).

The MIUI teams managing the OS infrastructure layer and quality were merged and will become part of the company’s smartphone department.

Lei said the majority of the new GMs are part of the post-1980s generation, noting with the creation of the new units “a wealth of new opportunities have emerged for our young and talented employees”.

In other management moves, SVP Hong Feng was named chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Finance. The PR team, previously part of the marketing department, is now a separate department led by Xu Jieyun.

The vendor, with nearly 20,000 employees, recorded revenue of more than CNY100 billion ($14.6 billion) in 2017.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo, Xiaomi agree wireless patent deal

Xiaomi moves to store India data locally

Operators, vendors tipped for Hong Kong banking bid
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association