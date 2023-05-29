 Vodafone Idea books first annual growth since 2018 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone Idea books first annual growth since 2018

29 MAY 2023

India operator Vodafone Idea registered an increase in annual revenue for the first time since its merger in 2018, benefiting from gains in post-paid subscribers and 4G additions.

CEO Akshaya Moondra noted in its fiscal Q4 release (to end March) it continued to see growth in ARPU and 4G subscribers.

Total revenue in fiscal 2023 grew 9.5 per cent to INR385.2 billion ($4.7 billion).

Moondra stated during the quarter it issued equity shares to the government. He added that to raise funds to expand its network, including a 5G rollout, it continues to engage with its lenders and other parties for further fundraising.

The operator’s net loss in fiscal Q4 narrowed by 2.2 per cent year-on-year to INR64.2 billion, with depreciation and amortisation costs falling 3.5 per cent to INR57.1 billion.

Total Q4 revenue rose 2.9 per cent to INR105.3 billion.

While it shed 18 million subs year-on-year to end March with 225.9 million, post-paid users accounted for nearly 10 per cent of the total, up from 8.2 per cent a year earlier. LTE subs rose by 4.5 million to 122.6 million.

Blended ARPU improved 8.9 per cent to INR135, while average data consumption by LTE users increased 8.8 per cent to 15.5GB a month.

Capex for the fiscal year fell to INR33.6 billion from INR57.8 billion in fiscal 2022.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone Idea hit by rising network costs

Vodafone Idea expands rural retail footprint

Vodafone Idea loss widens
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association