Vietnam operators forge 5G RAN deal - Mobile World Live

Viettel Group, VNPT and Mobifone expanded network sharing agreements to cover 5G RAN equipment, Vietnamnet reported stating the move is a first in terms of active infrastructure.

Previous agreements covered passive infrastructure including base stations, antennas and towers, the news outlet reported, adding the 5G agreements also cover roaming and testing.

Vietnamnet noted operators are planning to use mmWave spectrum, making sharing more important as they will need more base stations due to the limited coverage of the frequencies.

The Ministry of Information and Communications recently asked operators to develop plans for sharing 5G infrastructure and said it will issue the necessary regulations.

Commercial 5G services and trials were deployed by the operators in six cities and provinces at end-May, with average data rates of between 500Mb/s and 600Mb/s, Vietnamnet wrote.

In June 2020, the trio and Gtel Mobile agreed to share about 1,200 base stations and jointly deploy towers to reduce costs and prepare for 5G.