 VHA chief confident of TPG merger approval - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

VHA chief confident of TPG merger approval

17 DEC 2018

Inaki Berroeta, CEO of Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA), said the company remains certain a planned merger with TPG Telecom will be completed in the first half of 2019 despite a delay in competition authority approval.

In a statement, the executive dismissed concerns the tie-up would harm consumers, arguing “customers will be the big winners”. He added increased investment requires greater scale and argued the merged company would be more competitive due to its “significantly increased ability to invest in networks, new technologies, and competitive plans and products for Australian customers”.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) last week raised concerns the planned AUD15 billion ($10.8 billion) merger would reduce competition in the country’s mobile and broadband markets, and pushed back the date for making a decision by three months to end-March 2019.

VHA and TPG Telecom announced the plan in August. The deal requires the approval of both the ACCC and the Foreign Investment Review Board.

No surprise
The operator said the ACCC’s move “is a common interim step” in the authority’s merger review process and said it will “consider the matters raised in the ACCC’s statement and provide comprehensive responses in due course”.

Berroeta said: “This proposed merger is a significant transaction, and we respect the need for the ACCC to make a carefully considered decision.”

VHA said it has engaged closely with the ACCC in recent months, providing a significant amount of information about the proposed merger, consumer benefits and challenges faced by providers in the telecoms sector.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone trial brings 4G to remote Australia

VHA, TPG plan to merge in $11B deal

Vodafone Australia talks tie-up with TPG
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association