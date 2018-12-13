 VHA, TPG Telecom merger delayed - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

VHA, TPG Telecom merger delayed

13 DEC 2018

Australia’s competition watchdog aired concerns a proposed AUD15 billion ($10.8 billion) merger between Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) and TPG Telecom would reduce competition in the country’s mobile and broadband markets, and pushed back the deadline for a decision by three months.

In a statement outlining its worries, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chairman Rod Sims said: “Our preliminary view is TPG is currently on track to become the fourth mobile network operator in Australia, and as such it’s likely to be an aggressive competitor.”

He said the agency is concerned that removing TPG Telecom as a new independent competitor with its own network would likely result in a substantial lessening of competition.

“If TPG remains separate from Vodafone, it appears likely to need to continue to adopt an aggressive pricing strategy, offering cheap mobile plans with large data allowances,” he explained.

VHA and fixed-line operator TPG Telecom announced in late August they agreed to merge.

Sims added that a mobile market with three major players rather than four is likely to lead to higher prices and less innovative plans for customers. The ACCC also will closely examine the likely impact of removing VHA as a competitor in the fixed broadband market.

March decision
The ACCC called for input on its statement by 18 January, with a final decision scheduled for 28 March 2019.

VHA held a 19 per cent share of Australia’s connections (excluding cellular IoT) at end-September, trailing market leader Telstra (50 per cent) and Singtel-owned Optus (31 per cent), data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

TPG Telecom supplies retail fixed broadband and voice services, and is building a mobile network in Australia. VHA has started supplying fixed broadband services on the National Broadband Network.

The deal requires the approval of both the ACCC and the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ACCC gets tough over operator unlimited claims

Vodafone Australia talks tie-up with TPG

Airtel, Vodafone offer rebates on Galaxy J series
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association