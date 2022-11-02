Tower growth fuels Mitratel gains

Indonesia-headquartered Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel) forecast double-digit growth in revenue and profitability in 2022 after acquiring 6,000 towers from Telkomsel in the third quarter.

In an earnings release, president director Theodorus Ardi Hartoko stated EBITDA is expected to continue to increase in line with large co-location growth opportunities.

Its full-year guidance pegs revenue and EBITDA growth at 12 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

To support the country’s rollout of 5G networks, Hartoko said it aims to complete construction of a 9,000km fibre network by end-2022.

Net profit from January to September grew 18.1 per cent year-on-year to IDR1.2 trillion ($76.7 million). Revenue rose 11.5 per cent to IDR5.6 trillion, with tower leasing turnover increasing 17 per cent to IDR4.6 trillion.

Reseller turnover fell 15 per cent to IDR485 billion, as revenue from Telkom Indonesia was reclassified as rental income after the acquisition of 798 towers.

Its tower-related business, covering fibre and small cells, was flat at IDR531 billion.

The company added 6,845 towers and 7,796 new tenants during the nine-month period, claiming to be the largest tower company in Southeast Asia with 35,051 towers and 50,390 tenants.