 Tower growth fuels Mitratel gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Tower growth fuels Mitratel gains

02 NOV 2022

Indonesia-headquartered Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel) forecast double-digit growth in revenue and profitability in 2022 after acquiring 6,000 towers from Telkomsel in the third quarter.

In an earnings release, president director Theodorus Ardi Hartoko stated EBITDA is expected to continue to increase in line with large co-location growth opportunities.

Its full-year guidance pegs revenue and EBITDA growth at 12 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

To support the country’s rollout of 5G networks, Hartoko said it aims to complete construction of a 9,000km fibre network by end-2022.

Net profit from January to September grew 18.1 per cent year-on-year to IDR1.2 trillion ($76.7 million). Revenue rose 11.5 per cent to IDR5.6 trillion, with tower leasing turnover increasing 17 per cent to IDR4.6 trillion.

Reseller turnover fell 15 per cent to IDR485 billion, as revenue from Telkom Indonesia was reclassified as rental income after the acquisition of 798 towers.

Its tower-related business, covering fibre and small cells, was flat at IDR531 billion.

The company added 6,845 towers and 7,796 new tenants during the nine-month period, claiming to be the largest tower company in Southeast Asia with 35,051 towers and 50,390 tenants.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Unicom profit climbs

SmarTone forecasts return to profit growth

Telstra raises outlook for fiscal 2023
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association