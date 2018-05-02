Telstra, Vodafone AU launch unlimited data plans

Australia-based mobile operators Telstra and Vodafone Australia unveiled unlimited mobile data plans designed to end excess data charges and free subscribers from worrying about additional charges.

Telstra, the largest mobile operator in Australia, will introduce its first unlimited data plan on 3 May, giving smartphone users 40GB of data at uncapped speeds, after which the operator’s Fair Play policy will see rates restricted to 1.5Mb/s and slowed further during busy periods.

Priced at AUD69 ($52.81) per month, the 12-month plan also comes with unlimited talk, text and MMS to standard Australian numbers, as well as unrestricted Wi-Fi access at more than 1 million Telstra Air hotspots across Australia.

Meanwhile, Vodafone today (2 May) launched three mobile data plans, with unlimited standard national talk and text along with 40GB, 70GB or 120GB of data. The new plans are priced at AUD60, AUD80 and AUD100, with speeds capped at 1.5Mb/s when the selected data allowance is used up.

Ben McIntosh, director of Vodafone’s consumer business unit, said the new plans give users another option to consider when choosing a service tailored to personal data usage and streaming habits.

“The explosion of mobile streaming, across not only entertainment but education and social networking, means that what one person needs from their mobile service is vastly different to the next,” he said.

Vicki Brady, group executive of Telstra’s consumer and small business unit, said: “The addition of our Endless Data BYO plan gives customers even more choice when looking to use a smartphone on Australia’s largest and most reliable network.”

Telstra noted the plan is for personal use on a smartphone only.