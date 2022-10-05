 Telstra seals major renewable energy purchase deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra seals major renewable energy purchase deal

05 OCT 2022

Telstra forged a deal to purchase power from a portion of a wind farm in southeast Queensland operated by Ark Energy, advancing the operator’s aim to reduce its carbon footprint by shifting to 100 per cent renewable energy.

The agreement involves Telstra buying 350GW/h from Ark Energy’s MacIntyre Wind Farm, a facility the power company states is one of the world’s largest onshore wind farms.

Kim Krogh Andersen, Telstra executive for product and technology, stated the agreement builds on previous investments in solar parks, wind farms and carbon farming.

Anderson added Telstra had now backed more than AUD1 billion ($649.1 million) of renewable energy projects across Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales.

“When these projects are fully operational, our share of their renewable energy output will be more than two-thirds of our consumption, a long way toward our target of 100 per cent by 2025.”

“These projects are a sound investment in a sustainable future. They provide affordable and reliable energy, and they create jobs for regional communities.”

The agreement is subject to Ark Energy finalising the financial arrangements. The company holds a 30 per cent interest in the 923.4MW MacIntyre Wind Farm.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ACCC delves deeper into Telstra, TPG deal

Telstra taps NBN Co exec for retail role

Telstra raises outlook for fiscal 2023
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association