 StarHub offers Nvidia cloud gaming - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

StarHub offers Nvidia cloud gaming

09 SEP 2021

Singapore-based StarHub launched Nvidia’s cloud-based game streaming service after running a beta trial, making it the first in Southeast Asia to offer access to the real-time gaming platform.

StarHub stated it entered into an exclusive partnership with Nvidia, making it first in Southeast Asia and the only operator in Singapore to introduce GeForce Now cloud gaming, which allows players to turn most laptops, tablets and mobile phones into a full PC gaming set-up without requiring downloads.

The service gives users access a library of more than 1,000 games including Fortnite, League of Legends, Dead by Daylight and Destiny 2 across nearly all devices. GeForce Now works with some 300 publishers.

Johan Buse, chief of StarHub’s Consumer Business Group, said the company received “rave reviews and great support from the gaming community” following a beta trial, adding it “will continue on our path to create a home for gamers to gather and satisfy all their gaming needs”.

A monthly subscription for StarHub customers is SGD11.99 ($8.92) and an annual contract SGD119.90, or SGD19.99/SGD199.90 for non-StarHub customers.

The operator declared subscribers can link their Steam or Epic Games Store accounts.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

