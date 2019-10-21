Spark names finance veteran as CFO - Mobile World Live

Spark New Zealand named Stefan Knight (pictured) as CFO effective 1 March 2020, replacing David Chalmers.

Knight, currently finance lead partner, joined Spark in 2003 and worked across a range of finance and business performance-related roles.

In a statement, the operator said he played a key role in its turnaround and quantum business improvement programmes, and was part of the leadership group which helped shape the organisation’s move to an agile way of working.

Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson said: “Stefan brings an exemplary breadth and depth of experience to the CFO role, has delivered outstanding commercial, customer and cultural results, and proved himself as a strong internal successor.”

Hodson recognised Chalmers’ strong contribution: “David’s commercial acumen and extensive business experience have seen him successfully lead several strategic business initiatives over the last three years.”

Spark also announced Leela Gantman will take on the role of corporate relations director in January 2020, succeeding Andrew Pirie.