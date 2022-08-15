 SmarTone 2G service makes way for 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SmarTone 2G service makes way for 5G

15 AUG 2022

Hong Kong-based SmarTone received regulatory approval to shut down its 2G network in October as users migrate off its legacy infrastructure to 5G services, with less than 0.1 per cent on its oldest network at end-April.

The Communications Authority gave SmarTone the green light to terminate 2G service last week, with the operator revealing plans to reallocate spectrum in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for 4G and 5G.

Its 5G subscribers accounted for nearly a fifth of SmarTone’s user base at end-June, while LTE customers represented 70.3 per cent. Its 3G subscriber base fell 20.2 per cent year-on-year to 315,500, 11.5 per cent of the total.

LTE subscribers declined 6.3 per cent to 1.9 million.

The number of 5G subscribers in Hong Kong topped 3G in August 2021 and by end-April stood at 3.5 million.

Rival Hutchison Telephone dropped 2G service in September 2021.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Macau readies 5G sale after 2 operators line up

China Tower profit climbs on 5G demand

Now Telecom teams for 5G towers
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association