SKT, Qualcomm confirm 5G talks

SK Telecom (SKT) confirmed affiliate executives met with Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon (pictured, left) at CES 2022 to discuss cooperating on a variety of ICT initiatives including semiconductors and 5G.

Park Jung-ho, vice chairman and CEO of SK Square and SK Hynix (pictured right), led the talks which also included SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang and SK Hynix CEO Lee Seok-Hee.

SKT explained in a statement the companies discussed collaboration on 5G areas including the metaverse and smart factories, and developing data centre applications and high-speed memory for PCs.

Park stated: “With competition intensifying in the global ICT market, cooperation is no longer a matter of choice but an absolute necessity.”

The Korea Herald reported yesterday (6 January) Park said SK affiliates plan to partner with Qualcomm on AI chips.