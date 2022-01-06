SK Hynix tipped for Qualcomm AI chip partnership

SK Hynix vice chairman and CEO Park Jung-ho told The Korea Herald at CES 2022 it is working on plans to jointly invest with sister company SK Telecom (SKT) and US-based Qualcomm to develop energy-efficient AI chips.

Park reportedly stated he will discuss the matter with Qualcomm and was keen to establish a lead in a market where some 500 companies are producing AI chips.

Research group Fortune Business Insights predicts advancements in connected devices, IoT and AI will drive annual growth of 8.6 per cent in the global semiconductor market to $803.2 billion in 2028.

SK Hynix and SKT joined with other affiliates to showcase green ICT technology at CES 2022.

SKT unveiled its latest in-house developed low-power Sapeon AI chip.

It explained in a statement the silicon is designed to process AI applications faster, using less power by efficiently processing large amounts of data in parallel. SKT claimed the new chip uses 20 per cent less power than a standard GPU and processes data 1.5-times faster.

The Sapeon chips are produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, The Korea Herald stated.