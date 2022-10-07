 SKT partners to develop carbon-neutral campus - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SKT partners to develop carbon-neutral campus

07 OCT 2022

SK Telecom (SKT) joined hands with two local organisations to develop and deploy smart energy technologies at a university, part of its effort to support South Korea’s push for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The operator signed an agreement with the Korea Sustainable Campus Association and Shinhan University to cooperate to build a smart energy platform and conduct joint research on eco-friendly energy business models and sustainable development, it explained in a statement.

SKT and Shinhan University aim to replace existing energy management equipment in campus buildings with high-efficiency kit by using AI deep-learning algorithms to promote power saving and greenhouse gas reduction.

The operator joined global renewable energy initiative RE100 in 2020 along with other SK Group companies and recently set the target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

