SKT partners to develop carbon-neutral campus

SK Telecom (SKT) joined hands with two local organisations to develop and deploy smart energy technologies at a university, part of its effort to support South Korea’s push for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The operator signed an agreement with the Korea Sustainable Campus Association and Shinhan University to cooperate to build a smart energy platform and conduct joint research on eco-friendly energy business models and sustainable development, it explained in a statement.

SKT and Shinhan University aim to replace existing energy management equipment in campus buildings with high-efficiency kit by using AI deep-learning algorithms to promote power saving and greenhouse gas reduction.

The operator joined global renewable energy initiative RE100 in 2020 along with other SK Group companies and recently set the target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.