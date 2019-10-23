 SK Telecom hails rapid IoT connection growth - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SK Telecom hails rapid IoT connection growth

23 OCT 2019

SK Telecom (SKT), the largest mobile operator in South Korea, highlighted success in the IoT sector, surpassing 1 million connections on its low power wide area (LPWA) networks following rapid growth on its LTE-M service.

The number of LTE-M (also known as Cat M1) connections reached 780,000 at end-September, implying the remainder are on a LoRa network deployed in the first half of 2016.

SKT launched the LTE-M network in April 2018.

In a statement, the company said it plans to take the lead in the hyper-connected era through projects such as monitoring energy consumption.

Its range of IoT services includes monitoring water, gas and solar facilities, along with control of street lighs.

SKT introduced a dedicated IoT portal to support the overall ecosystem, and an open house to help start-ups develop and launch products.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

