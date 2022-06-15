Singtel appoints data centre chief

Singtel named the head of its enterprise division as CEO of a regional data centre business established in 2021 to drive growth in the business outside of Singapore, another step in a decentralisation strategy.

Bill Chang (pictured) takes over as chief of the venture on 1 July and will remain CEO of Singtel’s enterprise portfolio.

Chang stated Singtel’s data centre expertise, digital infrastructure and experience as a connectivity provider enables it to offer integrated services to enterprises.

“We’re well-placed to capture the exciting growth opportunities across this region.”

In February, Singtel forged a deal with mobile operator AIS and power supplier Gulf Energy Development to build and operate data centres in Thailand and in April signed an agreement with Telkom Indonesia to develop and acquire facilities in Southeast Asia.

Gulf Energy is the largest shareholder of InTouch Holdings, which holds a 40.4 per cent stake in AIS.

Singtel holds a 23.3 per cent interest in AIS and 35 per cent of Telkom Indonesia’s mobile unit Telkomsel.