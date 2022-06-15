 Singtel hands Optus Enterprise more autonomy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel hands Optus Enterprise more autonomy

15 JUN 2022

Singtel transferred management of its Optus Enterprise division to Australia, as it continues a strategy introduced in 2021 to decentralise its organisational structure to boost its financial resilience.

In a statement, Singtel explained placing the enterprise business in the hands of Optus management would deliver direct accountability and boost the Australian operator’s autonomy. The move takes effect from 1 July.

Singtel CEO Yuen Kuan Moon (pictured) noted since its “strategic reset” in 2021, the group had evolved its “operating model to stay relevant”.

“By adopting a decentralised opco-driven structure, we can empower our businesses to exploit commercial synergies and capabilities to drive growth.”

Yuen added this is vital “in today’s volatile macro-economic environment where business units need greater independence and agility to better navigate the market”.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin stated the change will enable it “to better meet the localised need of our business customers and bring solutions to market more quickly”.

Singtel spun off its B2B digital services unit NCS from its enterprise business in 2021, with the division since expanding into Australia and diversifying away from its public sector client base.

The company noted digital revenue had grown to account for almost half of overall sales in the year to end-March.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel appoints data centre chief

Singapore newcomer TPG lags rivals

Singtel gets the builders in for eco HQ makeover
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association