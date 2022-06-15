Singtel hands Optus Enterprise more autonomy

Singtel transferred management of its Optus Enterprise division to Australia, as it continues a strategy introduced in 2021 to decentralise its organisational structure to boost its financial resilience.

In a statement, Singtel explained placing the enterprise business in the hands of Optus management would deliver direct accountability and boost the Australian operator’s autonomy. The move takes effect from 1 July.

Singtel CEO Yuen Kuan Moon (pictured) noted since its “strategic reset” in 2021, the group had evolved its “operating model to stay relevant”.

“By adopting a decentralised opco-driven structure, we can empower our businesses to exploit commercial synergies and capabilities to drive growth.”

Yuen added this is vital “in today’s volatile macro-economic environment where business units need greater independence and agility to better navigate the market”.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin stated the change will enable it “to better meet the localised need of our business customers and bring solutions to market more quickly”.

Singtel spun off its B2B digital services unit NCS from its enterprise business in 2021, with the division since expanding into Australia and diversifying away from its public sector client base.

The company noted digital revenue had grown to account for almost half of overall sales in the year to end-March.