Samsung expands vRAN capability to C-Band - Mobile World Live

Samsung claimed a world first after extending 5G virtualised RAN (vRAN) capability to its C-Band Massive MIMO radios, achieving data rates of more than 1.5Gb/s during a laboratory trial in South Korea.

The test combined 40MHz of 4G and 100MHz of 5G C-Band spectrum (3.7GHz to 4.2GHz), expanding the compatibility of Samsung’s vRAN from the low- to the mid-band.

Samsung added field trials are underway and it aims to commercialise the upgraded vRAN this year.

Lee June-hee, EVP and head of R&D at Samsung’s Networks Business, said the demonstration is “a significant breakthrough, increasing throughput tenfold, improving user experience and showing our leadership in virtualised technology”.

GSMA Intelligence head Peter Jarich said operators consistently indicate RAN virtualisation is a priority as they look to accelerate 5G network deployments, noting the demonstration signals the approach is a viable option, delivering performance on par with purpose-built hardware.

In April 2021, Samsung released a complete C-Band portfolio, covering macro and micro radios, indoor components, network optimisation tools and Massive MIMO radio.

Its vRAN was deployed on low-band spectrum in the US in 2020.