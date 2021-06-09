 Samsung expands vRAN capability to C-Band - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung expands vRAN capability to C-Band

09 JUN 2021

Samsung claimed a world first after extending 5G virtualised RAN (vRAN) capability to its C-Band Massive MIMO radios, achieving data rates of more than 1.5Gb/s during a laboratory trial in South Korea.

The test combined 40MHz of 4G and 100MHz of 5G C-Band spectrum (3.7GHz to 4.2GHz), expanding the compatibility of Samsung’s vRAN from the low- to the mid-band.

Samsung added field trials are underway and it aims to commercialise the upgraded vRAN this year.

Lee June-hee, EVP and head of R&D at Samsung’s Networks Business, said the demonstration is “a significant breakthrough, increasing throughput tenfold, improving user experience and showing our leadership in virtualised technology”.

GSMA Intelligence head Peter Jarich said operators consistently indicate RAN virtualisation is a priority as they look to accelerate 5G network deployments, noting the demonstration signals the approach is a viable option, delivering performance on par with purpose-built hardware.

In April 2021, Samsung released a complete C-Band portfolio, covering macro and micro radios, indoor components, network optimisation tools and Massive MIMO radio.

Its vRAN was deployed on low-band spectrum in the US in 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vietnam operators forge 5G RAN deal

Fitch forecasts more pain for Thai operators

Telkomsel turns on 5G in major cities
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association