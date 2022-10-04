 Samsung ups chip foundry targets - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung ups chip foundry targets

04 OCT 2022

Samsung Electronics laid out a five-year plan for its chip contract manufacturing business, setting the goal of more than tripling output of advanced chips by 2027, when it aims to commence mass production using a 1.4nm process.

At the company’s Foundry Forum 2022, Samsung set a target of mass producing using a 2nm process in 2025.

It began mass production of chips using its 3nm process in June.

Choi Si-young, president and head of Samsung’s Foundry Business (pictured), stated the “technology development goal down to 1.4nm and foundry platforms specialised for each application, together with stable supply through consistent investment are all part of Samsung’s strategies to secure customers’ trust and support their success”.

Samsung plans to target high-performance and low-power semiconductor segments including automotive, 5G and IoT.

The company is working on a second facility in the US state of Texas to boost global production, as it competes with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Intel for market share. It has three chip foundry facilities in South Korea.

In August, TSMC announced mass production of its first generation 3nm chips was imminent.

