 Rivals invest $23M in SKT-led app store - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Rivals invest $23M in SKT-led app store

03 MAR 2021

KT and LG Uplus spent a combined KRW26 billion ($23.1 million) to acquire stakes in SK Telecom’s (SKT) ONEStore, delivering a significant boost to the South Korean app store.

ONEStore CEO Lee Jae-hwan said the investments lay the foundation for it to “further accelerate” the business, with the aim of establishing it “as a marketplace”.

KT acquired a 3.1 per cent stake for KRW21 billion, and LG Uplus a 0.7 per cent stake for KRW5 billion. SKT owns 50.1 per cent and local technology giant Naver 26.3 per cent, with the remainder held by financial investors.

In a translated statement, SKT said ONEStore reported a 34.4 per cent increase in transaction value in 2020 and posted a net profit for the first time since its launch in 2016. It claimed an 18.3 per cent share of the domestic app market as of August 2020, compared with 71.2 per cent for Google Play and 10.5 per cent for Apple’s App Store.

The local app platform is planning an IPO this year, which would make it the first SKT subsidiary to go public.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Will 5G drive additional ARPU gains in Korea?

KT bullish on revenue after return to profit

SK Telecom issues bright outlook for 2021
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association