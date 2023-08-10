 Rakuten Mobile chief vows to restart subscriber growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Rakuten Mobile chief vows to restart subscriber growth

10 AUG 2023

Rakuten Mobile chair Mickey Mikitani (pictured) pledged to accelerate subscriber growth and its path to profitability by making additional steps to optimise its network and reduce operating costs.

On a Q2 earnings call, Mikitani said the company is ahead of schedule in a plan to reduce network operating costs by JPY15 billion ($2.1 billion) a month, having reached 86 per cent of the target in June and being on track to cut capex by JPY100 billion this year.

He said the company will initiate a major marketing campaign to attract subscribers after its network is optimised around September.

Subscriber numbers were steady at 4.8 million, but Mikitani insisted the figure will soon surpass 5 million, following a gain of 100,000 in July.

Its churn rate dropped to 1.9 per cent from 8 per cent in Q2 2022, with LTE population coverage at 98.7 per cent or 99.9 per cent when counting its roaming deal with KDDI.

Consolidated revenue was flat at JPY80.1 billion and its operating loss fell JPY82.4 billion from JPY121.5 billion.

It noted the mobile unit recorded 13.3 per cent revenue growth to JPY52.2 billion on a standalone basis.

Software unit Rakuten Symphony sales dropped 18.5 per cent to $72 million: Rakuten Mobile noted the quarterly figures tend to be uneven.

Mikitani recently assumed the role of CEO of Rakuten Symphony in place of Tareq Amin.

Rakuten Mobile co-CEO Sharad Sriwastawa was appointed acting president of the software unit.

Mikitani said Sriwastawa’s operational strength means Amin’s departure is “a more positive situation for us”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association